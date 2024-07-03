Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says French citizen pleads guilty to illegally collecting military details

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian investigators said on Wednesday that French researcher Laurent Vinatier, who was detained last month and accused of failing to register as a foreign agent while illegally collecting sensitive military information, had pleaded guilty during questioning.

Vinatier, an expert with long experience of working in Russia, was shown last month being arrested in a central Moscow restaurant by masked officers from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

He is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent and intentionally collecting military information which could be used by foreign intelligence services to damage the security of Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron denied that Vinatier, an employee of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a Swiss-based conflict mediation group, worked for the French state. Macron described his arrest as part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow.

“The French citizen has pleaded guilty in a criminal case on illegal collection of information in the field of Russian military activities,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“During the interrogation, he admitted his guilt in full.”

A representative of HD had no immediate comment.

Russian investigators said that Vinatier had for several years failed to comply with the Russian law on foreign agents and had collected military information at meetings with Russian citizens.

The Investigative Committee said that seven witnesses who Vinatier had tried to collect military information from had been questioned – and that it had recordings of some of their meetings.

“A linguistic forensic examination has been scheduled based on audio recordings of these meetings,” the committee said.

In a statement following Vinatier’s arrest, his employer HD said: “In the course of HD’s activities as an impartial and independent mediation organisation, our people work around the world and routinely meet with a wide range of officials, experts and other parties with the aim of advancing efforts to prevent, mitigate and resolve armed conflict.”

Vinatier, 47, could face up to five years in prison. He was placed in pre-trial custody until Aug. 5, despite a request to free him endorsed by the French embassy.

