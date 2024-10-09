Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says Hezbollah is still organised despite Israeli attacks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Hezbollah was still organised and had not lost its chain of command despite strikes by Israel which Moscow said was trying to stoke an armed conflict across the Middle East.

“According to our assessments, Hezbollah, including the military wing, has not lost its chain of command and is demonstrating organisation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Zakharova said that the West, in particular the United States and Britain, was stoking the conflict in the Middle East and showing hypocrisy by its support for Israel which was inflicting significant civilian casualties in Lebanon.

Hezbollah was formed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the early 1980s to battle Israel. It is also a major social, religious and political movement for Lebanese Shi’ite Muslims.

Russia also scolded Israel for a strike on Syria.

“Once again, Israel has grossly violated the sovereignty of Syria by launching a missile attack on a multi-storey apartment building in a densely populated area of Damascus,” Zakharova said.

“It is outrageous that such actions have literally turned into a routine practice applied to Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip,” Zakharova said, adding that it showed Israel’s “desire to further expand the geography of armed escalation in the region.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR