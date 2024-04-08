Russia says it calls emergency IAEA board meeting on Zaporizhzhia attacks

1 minute

VIENNA (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday his country had called an emergency meeting of the watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors over what it says are Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“Russia requested an extraordinary session of the Board with regard to the recent attacks and provocations of the armed forces of Ukraine against the #ZNPP,” Mikhail Ulyanov said on social media platform X. The Board’s rules state that any country on it, such as Russia, can call a meeting.