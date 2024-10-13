Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says it captures another village near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces had taken control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine, where they have been advancing towards the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Reuters could not independently confirm the capture of Mykhailivka, which sits alongside a highway southeast of Pokrovsk.

The Ukrainian military said in its daily report that its troops repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including near Mykhailivka.

