Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says it captures two villages in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says it repelled attacks

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces captured two villages in eastern Ukraine – Krasnyi Yar in Donetsk region and Nevske in Luhansk region, Russian state-run news agency TASS cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks near Krasnyi Yar on the Pokrovsk front over the past day and that Russian forces had attempted to break through Ukraine’s defences around Nevske on the Lyman front, according to a morning readout it posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR