Russia says it destroys 117 drones launched by Ukraine, 37 over Kursk

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia’s air defences destroyed 117 drones and four tactical missiles launched overnight by Ukraine targeting several regions including Kursk, its defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The missiles and 37 drones were destroyed over the Kursk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, while 37 drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region, among others.

The Russian ministry did not give a total of air weapons Ukraine launched.

