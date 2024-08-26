Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says it disrupted Ukraine’s power network and arms supplies with massive strike

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Monday it had conducted a massive strike on Ukraine which it said had disrupted the electricity supply and the transport by rail of arms and ammunition to the front line.

Ukrainian officials said earlier on Monday that Russia had launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities nationwide.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement it had fired missiles from the air and sea and that it had struck electricity substations in nine Ukrainian regions and gas compressor stations in three regions.

“This morning the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons, and with operational and tactical aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles against critical energy infrastructure facilities supporting the work of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex,” the ministry said.

In an apparent reference to F-16 jets supplied by the West, it said Russia had also struck storage facilities holding aircraft ammunition transferred to Kyiv by Western countries at two airfields.

“All designated targets were hit, resulting in disruption to the electricity supply and to the transport – by rail – of weapons and ammunition to the line of contact,” the statement said.

