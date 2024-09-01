Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says it has captured two more settlements in east Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday its forces had captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv’s top commander acknowledged his army was under heavy pressure.

The Russian defence ministry said its units had taken Ptyche, about 21 km (13 miles) southeast of the important Ukrainian logistical hub of Pokrovsk, and were “continuing to advance deep into the enemy defences”. It said Russia had also seized Vyimka, another settlement in the Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield reports.

Ukraine’s top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Sunday the situation was “difficult” around Russia’s main line of attack in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken.

Russia has been pressing its offensive in the Donetsk region while trying to repel a surprise Ukrainian incursion into western Russia that began on Aug. 6.

