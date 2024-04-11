Russia says it inflicts ‘massive’ retaliatory strike on energy sites in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it hit fuel and energy complex facilities in Ukraine with a “massive” retaliatory strike using high-precision, long-range weapons from air and sea as well as drones overnight.

The strikes were in response to Ukrainian efforts to damage Russia’s oil and gas industry and energy facilities, the ministry said.

“As a result, the work of Ukrainian military industry enterprises was disrupted, the transfer of reserves to combat areas was thwarted, and the supply of fuel to the squads and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hampered,” it said.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian missiles and drones destroyed a large electricity plant near Kyiv and hit power facilities in several regions on Thursday, ramping up pressure on the embattled energy system.

Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced Russian primary oil refining capacity by some 14% as of the end of March according to Reuters calculations.

Russia says the drone attacks amount to terrorism. Ukraine says its drone attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival and has suffered damage to its infrastructure from Russian airstrikes.