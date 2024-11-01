Russia says it is unhappy with Turkish arms supplies to Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russia is “surprised” that Turkey continues to supply Ukraine with weapons while trying to act as a mediator in the conflict between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Hurriyet newspaper.

“Turkish weapons are used by the Ukrainian armed forces to kill Russian military personnel and civilians,” Lavrov said in an interview published on Friday.

“This situation cannot but cause surprise, given the Turkish government’s statements that it is ready to provide mediation services,” he said.