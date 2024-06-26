Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says it is working on a big treaty with Iran

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow was working on what she called a big treaty with Iran.

Her comment appeared to be a reference to a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement that is being negotiated between Tehran and Moscow.

In January, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that a new interstate treaty reflecting the “unprecedented upswing” in Russia-Iran ties was in the final stages of being agreed.

