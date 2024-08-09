Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia says it is working to free Niger hostages

This content was published on
1 minute

DAKAR (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it was working to free two geologists employed by a Russian company who were taken hostage by an Al Qaeda affiliate in western Niger last month.

A video released by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) earlier in August showed two captives, who said they were taken hostage in the insurgency-hit Tillaberi region while working there.

It was not clear when the video was filmed or where. It did not include a ransom demand.

In emailed comments, the Russian ministry said that one of the hostages, Oleg Gret, was reportedly a Russian citizen while another, Yuri Yurov, had Ukrainian citizenship.

Overall, JNIM kidnapped four people and killed several Nigerien soldiers during the incident on July 18, the ministry said.

Russia has sent an official request to the Niger authorities and Malian partners to ask for assistance, it said.

“We intend to continue our efforts to free the hostages,” it said, adding that its cooperation with Sahel states will continue to grow despite insecurity in the region.

Since seizing power in a coup last year, Niger’s junta, like the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, has kicked out Western forces, and forged closer military and business ties with Russia.

