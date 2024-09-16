Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says it retakes two villages in its western Kursk region

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Monday that its forces had retaken control of two villages in its western Kursk region from Ukraine, continuing what Moscow says is a significant counter-offensive there.

Russian forces have been battling Ukrainian troops in Kursk region since Aug. 6, when Kyiv surprised Moscow with the biggest foreign attack on Russian soil since World War Two.

Reuters could not independently verify the report by Russia’s Defence Ministry that its troops had retaken the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki. They lie about 12 miles (20 km) apart on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region.

A senior Russian commander and pro-Kremlin war bloggers said last week that Russia had taken back control of about 10 settlements in the region – an assertion Reuters was unable to confirm.

Ukraine says its forces control about 100 villages in Kursk over an area of more than 1,300 sq km (500 sq miles), which Russian sources dispute.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are pressing forwards in eastern Ukraine towards Pokrovsk, a key rail and logistics hub for Kyiv’s forces. Seizing it would be a step towards Russia’s objective of capturing the whole of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukraine’s Kursk incursion had slowed Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. But Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Kursk assault has proved a distraction for Kyiv on the eastern frontline, weakening its defences there.

Russia and Ukraine conducted two prisoner exchanges over the weekend involving hundreds of POWs. Many of the Russian soldiers had been captured while defending Kursk, the defence ministry said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR