Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says it shot down two British Storm Shadow missiles

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian air defence forces have shot down two British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday in its daily report on events over the past 24 hours.

“Air defences shot down two Storm Shadow cruise missiles manufactured by Britain, six HIMARS rockets manufactured by the USA and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type,” the ministry said in a statement.

Photos of apparent debris from a Storm Shadow missile had been posted by pro-Russian military bloggers on Telegram on Wednesday.

The posts on Telegram said the debris had been found in the village of Marino in Russia’s Kursk region. Russia’s defence ministry did not say on Thursday where the missiles were shot down.

Storm Shadow missiles are made by European missile systems company, MBDA, which brings together core missile assets from France, Britain and Italy.

According to MBDA, “Storm Shadow/SCALP is the air-launched long range, conventionally armed, deep strike weapon, designed to meet the demanding requirements of pre-planned attacks against high value fixed or stationary targets.”

MBDA said that Storm Shadow/SCALPs have been used in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to comment about the reports on Wednesday.

Britain had previously allowed Ukraine to use Storm Shadows, which have a range in excess of 250 km (155 miles), within Ukrainian territory.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Guy FaulconbridgeEditing by Andrew Osborn and Ros Russell)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR