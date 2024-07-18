Russia says it won’t accept ‘ultimatum-type’ invitations to second Ukraine peace summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that attempts to involve Russia in a second peace summit on Ukraine were ultimatums which Moscow would not accept.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he aimed to have a plan ready in November to enable Kyiv to hold a second international peace summit, and he said representatives of Russia should attend.

Delegations from 92 countries took part in a first summit in Switzerland last month. Russia was not invited and dismissed the event as a waste of time.