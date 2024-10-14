Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says its forces take Ukrainian village of Levadne

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had taken control of the village of Levadne in a part of southeast Ukraine where control has swung back and forth between the two sides since the start of the conflict.

Levadne is a tiny settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, southwest of the Donetsk region where Russia has concentrated the bulk of its recent offensive operations.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report which, if true, would mark the third time that control of the settlement has changed hands.

Russia captured it in the early part of the war, and Ukraine announced it had retaken it in June 2023.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR