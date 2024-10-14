Russia says its forces take Ukrainian village of Levadne

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces had taken control of the village of Levadne in a part of southeast Ukraine where control has swung back and forth between the two sides since the start of the conflict.

Levadne is a tiny settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, southwest of the Donetsk region where Russia has concentrated the bulk of its recent offensive operations.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report which, if true, would mark the third time that control of the settlement has changed hands.

Russia captured it in the early part of the war, and Ukraine announced it had retaken it in June 2023.