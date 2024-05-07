Russia says missile moratorium ‘in question’ because of US approach – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Russia’s moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is in question because of the “destructive” approach of the U.S., Russia’s state agency RIA reported.

Russia and the U.S. occasionally exchange views on strategic stability, Ryabkov said, adding that U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy had left Russia for a certain period of time, TASS news agency reported.