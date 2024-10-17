Russia says new UK sanctions show its energy sector prowess irks London, says RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that new British sanctions on Russian oil and gas tankers showed Moscow’s status as “a reliable energy supplier” did not suit London, the state RIA news agency reported.

Britain’s government said earlier on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on 18 further Russian oil tankers and four liquefied natural gas vessels, the largest batch of sanctions to date against the country’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

RIA cited the foreign ministry as saying everything was being done to try to infringe Russia’s rights.