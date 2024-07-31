Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says the Middle East is teetering on the brink of war

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday that the Middle East was teetering the brink of a major war and that key players were continuing to raise the stakes.

“The region is currently balancing on the brink of a global conflict,” Andrei Nastasin, deputy spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry, said. “The parties continue to raise the stakes.”

Russia said the “manic desire” of the United States to monopolise the process of political settlement in the Middle East had led to this situation.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR