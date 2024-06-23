Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says three killed, nearly 100 wounded in Ukrainian ATACMS attack on Crimea

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine attacked the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula on Sunday with five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing three people, including two children, and injuring about 100 more, Russian officials said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the U.S. delivered missiles were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth detonated in mid-air.

The ministry said Ukraine struck “he civilian infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol with ATACMS tactical missiles supplied by the United States and equipped with cluster warheads.”

About a hundred people were injured by falling shrapnel, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in via his channel in Telegram.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR