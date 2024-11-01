Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia says two killed in Ukrainian drone attack on convent

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian investigators said on Friday that a Ukrainian drone attack had killed two people at a convent in the Kursk region of western Russia.

The state Investigative Committee said the attack took place in late October. A Russian military blogger said the victims were two young men who were trying to evacuate people.

The committee said it had opened a case against suspected Ukrainian perpetrators. The Kursk region has seen nearly three months of intense fighting since Ukrainian troops broke across the border on Aug. 6 and seized a chunk of territory from which Russian forces are still trying to evict them.

Civilians have been killed on both sides of the war, but many more on the Ukrainian than the Russian side. Both sides deny targeting them.

The U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine put verified Ukrainian civilian casualties at 11,743 dead and 24,614 injured as of Aug. 31. Russia says several hundred of its own civilians have been killed, mostly in three western regions along the border with Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR