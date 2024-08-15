Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia sentences US-Russian citizen Karelina to 12 years in jail for treason, Ifax says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Thursday sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman, to 12 years in jail on treason charges, Interfax news agency said.

The Los Angeles spa employee pleaded guilty last week at her trial in the city of Yekaterinburg. The charge against her was based on a donation of just over $50 she made in February 2022 to a charity supporting Ukraine.

