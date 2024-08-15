Russia sentences US-Russian citizen Karelina to 12 years in jail for treason, Ifax says

reuters_tickers

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Thursday sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American woman, to 12 years in jail on treason charges, Interfax news agency said.

The Los Angeles spa employee pleaded guilty last week at her trial in the city of Yekaterinburg. The charge against her was based on a donation of just over $50 she made in February 2022 to a charity supporting Ukraine.