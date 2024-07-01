Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia shoots down five aerial targets over Crimea, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia shot down five aerial targets over Crimea on Monday, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his Telegram channel.

Fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal area and near Balaklava, which is a part of the Sevastopol agglomeration.

Razvozhayev, who had initially reported four downed targets, said there had been no injuries. He said a number of fires had been reported in forested and open areas and windows had been smashed in one building.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR