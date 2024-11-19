Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters

By Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has begun serial production of mobile bomb shelters that can protect against a variety of threats including shockwaves and radiation from a nuclear blast.

The emergency ministry’s research institute said the “KUB-M” shelter could offer protection for 48 hours against these and other natural and man-made hazards.

Among those it listed were: explosions and shrapnel from conventional weapons; falling debris from buildings; dangerous chemicals and fires.

The “KUB-M” looks like a reinforced shipping container and consists of two modules – a room for 54 people and a technical block. More modules can be added if needed, the institute said.

It did not link the move to any current crisis, though the announcement came days after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to allow Ukraine to fire U.S. long-range missiles deep into Russia – a decision that the Kremlin said was reckless and would draw a response from Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved a new official doctrine that lowered Russia’s threshold for using nuclear weapons.

“The mobile shelter is a multifunctional structure that provides protection for people from various threats, including natural disasters and man-made accidents,” the research institute said, calling it “an important step towards improving the safety of citizens”.

It can easily be transported on a truck and connected to water supplies, and can also be deployed in Russia’s vast northern permafrost, it added.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

