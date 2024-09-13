Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia steps up attacks near Ukraine’s Kurakhove in east

This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian forces focused their assaults in eastern Ukraine near the embattled town of Kurakhove on Friday as Ukrainian troops tried to hold the line at a critical juncture of the war, Kyiv said.

The Russians also pressed towards Ukraine’s rail hub of Pokrovsk, about 33 km (20 miles) north of Kurakhove, in an attempt to open new lines of attack, disrupt Ukrainian logistics, and take control of the rest of the eastern Donetsk region 2-1/2 years on from Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised his troops for holding their positions in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, the two most difficult sectors in the east.

Ukraine’s forces are stretched thin but the military said they had repelled 64 assaults near Kurakhove in the past day, the most intense fighting there this month.

The Ukrainian military also reported repelling 36 attacks near Pokrovsk on the same day.

Together, the action on these fronts accounted for more than two-thirds of about 140 clashes reported along over 1,000 km (600 miles) of front lines in the northeast, east and south of the country in the last day.

Kyiv launched a cross-border assault into Russia’s Kursk region in early August in the hope of diverting forces from the eastern front.

The Ukrainians made rapid initial gains before stalling, while the situation around Pokrovsk has remained perilous.

In Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, a Russian guided bomb attack on Friday killed two people and injured six others, including a four-year-old child, local authorities said.

Ukraine used Sumy, which borders Kursk, as a staging ground for its incursion into Russia in August.

The settlement of Yampil, about 20 km (12 miles) from the border, was hit with four guided bombs, Sumy regional prosecutors said on Telegram. The attack damaged residential houses and a clinic, and cut power supplies, the regional military administration said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR