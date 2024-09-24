Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia strikes apartment block in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, three killed, 15 injured

(Reuters) – Russia hit a high-rise apartment block in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv during an attack with guided bombs on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring 15 more, with others feared trapped under rubble, local authorities said.

“One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly,” regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger app.

Images from the site shared on social media showed a hole blown through the building.

Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that Russia had attacked at least four districts in the afternoon, including the most densely populated area of the city.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks.

Moscow’s troops extensively use highly destructive guided bombs that Ukrainian air defences struggle to intercept. Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians although it has killed thousands of them since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022. (This story has been refiled to remove the picture)

