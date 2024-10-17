Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia takes control of village in eastern Ukraine, RIA reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken control of the village of Maksymilianivka, less than 10 km (6 miles) from the key city of Kurakhove in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

The Kurakhove sector, west of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk, is one of the focal points of Russia’s steady advance through the region. Russia has been pressing to reach the logistical hub of Pokrovsk, about 50 km to the north.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s military, in a late evening report, said Ukrainian forces had repelled 36 of 45 battles near Kurakhove over 24 hours. Nine clashes were still going on.

Popular Ukrainian military blog DeepState showed control of Maksymilianivka to be contested.

The report said 35 of 45 attempted Russian advances had been repelled in the Pokrovsk sector.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR