Russia targets Kyiv in overnight drone attack

(Reuters) -Russia sent two waves of drones at the Ukrainian capital overnight in its 15th air attack on Kyiv this month, city officials said on Friday.

More than a dozen drones were downed over the city during the strike, which lasted around four hours, city military administrator Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.

He added that authorities had not received any reports of injuries and that debris had ignited a fire that was later extinguished.

Reuters correspondents reported hearing multiple explosions early on Friday.

Overall, Ukrainian air defences destroyed 36 out of 63 drones launched overnight by Russia over various parts of Ukraine, Kyiv’s air force said.

Most were downed over the Kyiv and southern Odesa regions, it added, while another 16 were “locationally lost”.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, but has regularly fired missiles and drones at towns and cities behind the front line.

