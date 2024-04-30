Russia targets railway in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, one person dead, officials say

KHAKRIV (Reuters) -Russian guided bombs targeting a railway killed at least one person and damaged civilian infrastructure on Tuesday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said.

Two districts of the city came under attack, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram, adding that at least nine people had been injured.

Ukraine’s state railway company said one of its employees who was in his twenties had been killed.

“This is another targeted strike by the enemy on the civilian railway infrastructure,” Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram. It gave no details of the infrastructure damage.

Administrative and civilian buildings and some cars were damaged as a result of the strikes, Synehubov added.

Russia was targeting railway lines in an attempt to disrupt desperately needed U.S. weapons deliveries, a Kyiv intelligence source said. Russia’s defence minister said Moscow would increase attacks on logistics centres.

Kharkiv, which lies about 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alex Richardson and Gareth Jones)