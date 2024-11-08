Russia to aid hurricane-hit Cuba with diesel fuel, minister says

(Reuters) – Russia has pledged to provide Cuba with approximately 80,000 tons of diesel fuel worth $60 million to assist the island nation in its energy crisis, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Cuba’s electric grid collapsed on Wednesday as Hurricane Rafael moved across the island with top winds of more than 115 mph (185 kph), damaging homes, uprooting trees and toppling telephone poles.

“Russia is ready to provide brotherly Cuba with emergency assistance in connection with the current situation in the energy sector, including the supply of about 80,000 tons of diesel fuel for the amount approved in accordance with the president’s instruction – $60 million,” Chernyshenko said.

On Thursday, the local authorities said they had begun restoring power to the eastern half of the island. Cuba’s energy grid failed several times last month.