Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia tried to assassinate CEO of arms firm sending weapons to Ukraine, CNN reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence discovered earlier this year that Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall that has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing five unidentified U.S. and Western officials.

The plot to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine’s war effort, according to CNN.

The United States informed Germany, the report said, adding that German security services were able to protect Papperger.

Rheinmetall said in a statement that “necessary measures are always taken” in regular consultation with security authorities.

The company is one of the world’s biggest producers of artillery and tank shells. It began ramping up production after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Rheinmetall announced that it planned to open an ammunition factory in Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR