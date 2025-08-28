The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Russia Unleashes Aerial Assault on Kyiv, Killing at Least Eight

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv overnight as Ukraine and its allies kept up efforts to bring an end to the conflict and provide future security guarantees for the war-torn nation.

The Russian attack killed at least eight people, including a child, with more bodies potentially still buried under the rubble, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram. At least 38 people were injured, authorities said.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Zelenskiy said in a post on the X platform on Thursday.

The overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital was the biggest attack since a deadly barrage in July. Ukraine is seeking security guarantees from allies including the US to ensure any agreement reached with Russia’s Vladimir Putin is lasting.

Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration, commented on the attack on X, posting a picture of a damaged house.

Senior Ukrainian officials visited Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week and are expected in Switzerland on Thursday and the US on Friday to exchange ideas on post-war security architecture with members of the Trump administration.

Air raid alerts were sounded across Ukraine from late Wednesday as the country’s air defense system warned of incoming drones and the threat of ballistic and cruise missiles. Authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

In the aftermath of the attacks, emergency service and rescue teams began recovery work at various locations across Kyiv, where residential areas and civilian infrastructure were damaged by direct strikes as well as falling debris, city authorities said on Telegram.

“Russians destroyed the whole block in a five-storied building,” Kyiv city military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram. “Rescuers are trying to free people from the rubble.”

Several other Ukrainian regions also came under attack. Strikes on energy facilities in the central Vinnytsia region left some 60,000 households without power, regional Governor Natalia Zabolotna said on Telegram.

A strike hit a depot of high-speed intercity trains, severely damaging one of them, Ukrainian Railways said on Telegram. The company had to adjust the routes of at least six trains to minimize transport delays, CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said on Facebook.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

