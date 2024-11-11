Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian, Indonesian navies hold joint counter-terrorism drills

(Reuters) – Russian and Indonesian ships practiced freeing a vessel captured by terrorists and fought unmanned boats during the first joint naval exercises between the two countries in the Java Sea, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday.

The joint exercise, which started last week, came as newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged closer ties with Russia on defence, in a bid to forge links with any country as part of Jakarta’s long-held non-aligned foreign policy.

The crews of the joint detachment of ships practiced manoeuvring and communication, as well as inspection of suspicious vessels, RIA reported, citing the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Training was also conducted to counter unmanned boats with firing from automatic artillery mounts and small arms. Deck helicopters were used to practice joint tasks, RIA reported.

From the Russian side, the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and the medium sea tanker Pechenga participated in the drills.

From the Indonesian side, the frigate I Gusti Ngurah Rai and the corvette Frans Kaisiepo took part, RIA reported.

