Russian air defence systems intercept 10 Ukrainian drones, Russian ministry says

(Reuters) – Russian air defence systems intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones over four regions in the space of an hour on Thursday evening, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The ministry, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said five drones were downed in Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops staged a mass incursion in August, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time (1900 and 2000 GMT).

Three drones were destroyed in Bryansk region, also on the Ukrainian border, one in Oryol region in central Russia and one in the Black Sea Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The governor of Oryol region, Andrei Klyhchkov, wrote on Telegram that anti-aircraft units had downed five Ukrainian drones in his region.

