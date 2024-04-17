Russian air defences down 14 targets over Belgorod, drone over Voronezh

(Reuters) – Russian air defence units on Wednesday downed 14 airborne targets over southern Belgorod region and a single drone over adjacent Voronezh region, regional officials said.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the downed targets were aimed at the city of Belgorod and no injuries were reported. A Ukrainian air attack damaged a number of homes in a town in the region.

Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said one woman was injured and a number of buildings were damaged when the drone was downed in his region.