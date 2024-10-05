Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian ambassador to U.S. “concludes” term, Russian agencies report

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is “concluding” his diplomatic mission, Russian agencies reported late on Saturday.

“Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov is concluding his Washington assignment and heading to Moscow,” Interfax agency cited a representative of the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The envoy will be returning to Moscow within hours, Vedomosti newspaper reported. There was no further detail provided.

Antonov has been Russia’s ambassador in Washington since 2017.

