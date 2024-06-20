Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian-American woman goes on trial for treason after donating funds to Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian-American woman arrested earlier this year while visiting family in Russia went on trial for alleged treason on Thursday after authorities accused her of raising money to send to the Ukrainian army.

Ksenia Karelina, who was born in Russia but had built a new life as an aesthetician at a Los Angeles spa after immigrating to the United States over a decade ago, faces a sentence of 12 years to life in prison if found guilty.

Her trial will be held behind closed doors, as is customary in such cases in Russia. Treason acquittals are rare there.

The court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg published a short video of Karelina sitting in a glass cage, wearing jeans and a green plaid shirt. She smiled faintly as reporters snapped photographs.

At least a dozen Americans are currently jailed in Russia, part of a growing list of foreign nationals who have found themselves caught up in the crisis of relations between Moscow and Washington during the Ukraine war.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Karelina in January while she was visiting her parents and young sister in Yekaterinburg.

Her former mother-in-law, Eleonora Srebroski, told Reuters in February that Karelina had travelled home around the New Year after her boyfriend surprised her with a plane ticket.

She had assured her boyfriend that Russia was “safe” and that he had no reason to fear her traveling there, according to Srebroski.

Initially arrested under a minor “petty hooliganism” statute, Karelina was later charged with treason.

Srebroski said Karelina had made a small donation to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit that sends non-military assistance to the country, invaded by Russian forces in 2022.

Karelina, who is in her early thirties, arrived in the U.S. in 2012 via a work-study program and was briefly married to Srebroski’s son. Her ex-husband has described her as a fun-loving woman who didn’t care much for politics.

Karelina’s social media profiles feature photos of herself and friends on the beach and on trips, but without political messaging.

One photo from November 2021 shows her in a long dress, smiling and waving a small American flag, with the caption, “Citizenship”.

(Reporting and writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Heinrich)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR