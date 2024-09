Russian and Chinese warships practice missile firing at Ocean-2024, RIA reports

(Reuters) – Warships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy practiced missile and artillery firing in the Sea of ​​Japan as part of the Ocean-2024 drills, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday.

The agency said that more than 15 warships on the Russian side participated in the exercises, including the Pacific Fleet flagship, the missile cruiser Varyag.