Russian attack kills five people in eastern Ukraine town, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian attack killed at least five civilians and wounded five others on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka, a regional governor said.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of the Donetsk region, said rescuers and police were working at the scene of the attack, which took place early on Saturday.

“I urge you all again: take care of yourselves, evacuate,” Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, without giving further details about the attack.

Kostiantynivka is located close to the active combat zone in Donetsk, where Russian forces have been inching forward for months.

The Russian advance quickened in recent weeks as Moscow’s troops are mounting relentless attacks in the direction of the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

