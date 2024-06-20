Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack kills three, injures four in Ukraine’s eastern region

(Reuters) – Russia attacked a village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, killing three people and injuring four more, including a child, prosecutors said.

The village of Rozkishne, about 25 km from the front line, was targeted by the strike, regional prosecutors said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used the Smerch system to launch cluster munitions, prosecutors said.

Among the injured was a 14-year-old boy who was hospitalised. Four households, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the attack, prosecutors added.

