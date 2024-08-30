Russian attack kills two, injures 11 in Ukraine’s Sumy, authorities say

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian attack overnight damaged a factory in Ukraine’s northern city of Sumy, killed two women and injured at least 11 people, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said the factory manufactured packaging for baby food, juices and household products.

One injured person died later in hospital, regional prosecutors said on Telegram, and the body of another victim was retrieved from the rubble.

The airstrike caused a fire, prompting authorities to tell residents to stay inside and close windows because of air pollution.

The northern Sumy region borders Russia’s region of Kursk where Ukraine has made a major cross-border incursion since Aug. 6 while Moscow’s troops press towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian border areas suffer from constant Russian attacks, and Kyiv said the Kursk operation was aimed at protecting its settlements.

Separately, a drone attack hit an industrial facility in Poltava in central Ukraine without causing any casualties, regional governor Filip Pronin said.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 12 out of 18 Russia-launched drones overnight over five regions. Four more drones fell over the Ukrainian territory.

Russia also used an Iskander-M missile during the attack, the air force added. It did not give additional details.

In the southern port city of Odesa, authorities reported an explosion on Thursday evening after a ballistic air alert without providing details.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its strikes during the war, which began when Russian troops invaded its neighbour in February 2022.