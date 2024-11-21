Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack on Dnipro damages industrial enterprise, rehabilitation centre, authorities say

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia’s attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro damaged an industrial enterprise and caused two fires in the city on Thursday, its regional authorities said.

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the services continued to work to verify the consequences of the attack after Ukraine’s air force warned the residents about a missile threat around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said the attack damaged a rehabilitation centre, knocking out the windows and destroying a boiler room.

Ukraine’s largest private power generator and distributor DTEK reported emergency power cuts in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions following the air alert.

City authorities in Kyiv said they planned to cancel power cuts to households on Thursday morning.

