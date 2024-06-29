Russian attack on southeastern Ukrainian town kills seven, official says

1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces on Saturday attacked the town of Vilniansk, outside the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing seven people, including two children, and injuring at least 10 others, the regional governor said.

“Today the enemy carried out yet another dreadful terrorist act against the civilian population,” Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging act.

The attack occurred in “the middle of the day, a non-working day, in the town centre, where people were out relaxing, where there were no military targets,” Fedorov said.

He added that infrastructure, a shop and residential buildings were damaged in the attack.