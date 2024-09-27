Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian attack on southern town of Izmail kills 3, injures 14

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 14, including three children, Odesa regional prosecutors said on Friday.

The “large-scale terror attack” in the early hours of Friday caused several fires besides damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Overnight Russian missile attack on the central city of Dnipro also damaged an industrial facility and caused a fire, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Drone and shelling attacks on the region damaged infrastructure, Lysak said, adding that no casualties had been reported in the attacks.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 32 drones during Russia’s overnight attack on Telegram. One of the drones entered the Romanian air space, it said.

Russian forces also used one ballistic and two cruise missiles during the attack, the air force added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
138 Likes
99 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR