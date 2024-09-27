Russian attack on southern town of Izmail kills 3, injures 14

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack on the southern town of Izmail killed three people and injured 14, including three children, Odesa regional prosecutors said on Friday.

The “large-scale terror attack” in the early hours of Friday caused several fires besides damaging homes, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Overnight Russian missile attack on the central city of Dnipro also damaged an industrial facility and caused a fire, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Drone and shelling attacks on the region damaged infrastructure, Lysak said, adding that no casualties had been reported in the attacks.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 32 drones during Russia’s overnight attack on Telegram. One of the drones entered the Romanian air space, it said.

Russian forces also used one ballistic and two cruise missiles during the attack, the air force added.