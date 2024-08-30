Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills four, injures 28

(Reuters) – A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a playground, killing four people, including a child, and injuring at least 28 more, local authorities said.

“Occupiers killed a child right on the playground,” Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Three other people were killed in a 12-storey apartment block that caught fire as a result of the strike, he added.

A video from the site shared by the president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak showed huge flames and heavy black smoke rising from the upper floors of the building.

“Russians hit civilians again,” Yermak said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks, in particular, by highly destructive guided bombs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed a call on Western allies to allow long-range attacks on Russian military air bases after the Friday attack.

“A strike … would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and wounded in its strikes during the 2-1/2 year old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

