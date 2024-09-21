Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih kills three – governor

KYIV (Reuters) – An overnight Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday.

“Again, a terrifying enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. In the middle of the night, when the city slept,” Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He said three more people were injured, and were taken to hospital with injuries of medium severity.

The two elderly women killed by the attack were 75 and 79 years old. Lysak also said two buildings were destroyed and 20 more damaged.

Kryvyi Rih, a major steel producing city, is just over 40 miles from the nearest Russian-occupied territory. It is regularly hit by air strikes.

