Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih strikes police department

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih struck a police department and injured at least three people on Friday, Ukraine’s state emergency services said via the Telegram messaging app.

The attack partially destroyed the five-storey building of the district department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the emergency services.

More people were likely to be under the rubble, they added.

The police said the missile struck the district headquarters in the morning and also damaged private residences nearby.