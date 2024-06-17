Russian attack on Ukraine’s Poltava region injures 12, causes power cuts

(Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s east-central Poltava region on Monday injured 12 people, including two children, and damaged power lines, knocking out electricity for more than 55,000 consumers, a regional governor said.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities, Filip Pronin said in a video address from the site posted on Telegram. Several high-rise buildings were damaged, he said.

Smoke rising from damaged garages could be seen in the background, while rescuers attempted to extinguish fires.

Pronin said later that due to damage to power lines, some 53,000 private and 2,400 industrial consumers faced electricity cuts.

Earlier, Ukraine’s air force announced a missile alert for the region.

