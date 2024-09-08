Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy kills two, regional administration says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Two people died and four were injured as a result of an overnight Russian air strike on Sumy, the military administration of the northeastern Ukrainian region said on Sunday.

Two children were among the injured, the administration posted on the Telegram messaging app. Several residential houses and cars were damaged, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

The Sumy region, which borders Russia, has been subject to frequent attacks by Russian forces. Moscow denies targeting civilians, saying its attacks aim at destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure critical to Kyiv’s war efforts.

Thousands of civilians have died in the war, which Russia started with full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022. Millions of Ukrainians have also been displaced, while their cities and villages have become piles of rubble.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR