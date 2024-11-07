Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia damages oncology ward, kills four

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed four people and wounded 33, destroying houses and damaging an oncology centre, officials said.

A four-month-old girl and two boys, aged one and 10, were among the wounded, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app. Two people were in severe condition, he added.

Russia launched six bombs at the city, all of which hit civilian infrastructure, including private houses and a five-storey residential building, according to Fedorov.

A rescue operation was ongoing, with more people likely trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Destroyed buildings, houses with smashed facades and shattered windows could be seen on images from the site posted by Fedorov.

Blood trails and broken glass were visible on the stairs inside the medical facility.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said such attacks made a mockery of comments about a lack of negotiations with Russia.

“They take pleasure in killing people,” he said on X.

Russian troops have recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. They carried out almost 11,000 attacks on the region in October alone, according to Fedorov.

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Gareth Jones, Philippa Fletcher and Bernadette Baum)

